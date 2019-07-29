SIXES — There is nothing like contra dancing to the music of The Outstanding Open Band to produce endorphins and smiles. Once again, the South Coast Folk Society is bringing contra dance to Curry County, funded by the Curry Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust. Dances are held at the Sixes Grange, Saturday nights at 7 p.m. Curry Contra Dances are scheduled for Aug. 3 and Oct. 19.
All dances are free public events for couples, singles and families. It is not necessary to come with a dancing partner or experience in contra dancing. The caller will have dancers changing partners throughout the evening and will patiently teach each dance before it gets underway.
Some folks come just to listen and tap their feet to music of The Outstanding Open Band, which can comprise up to 14 South Coast musicians.
The caller in August is Paul Poresky; and in October, Woody Lane.
"Take a break from your cell phone and TV, and bring the whole family to enjoy an old fashioned community evening with family, friends and neighbors," said an organizer.
For information, call Paul Poresky at 541-404-8367 or Jo Reiber at 541-348-2174.