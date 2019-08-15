BANDON - Singer-songwriter Bonnie Bailiff presents "Creative Expression Through Songwriting" an event to share some of her music along with her writing process. All are welcome to this free event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Baliff will share her ideas for creating melodies and lyrics and will offer methods that people can experiment with to create their own songs.
"For me, sharing music is a way to connect on a soul level. I appreciate how a song can bring peace, lighten a mood, or make someone feel less alone," Bailiff said.
Bailiff was living in Austin, Texas when an acquaintance offered her a guitar they were not using. She had never considered playing guitar or writing songs but soon after began writing songs and performing. Her song styles range from heartfelt inspiration to country and acoustic blues. She has five full-length recordings including "Everything it Wants" with musical guests John Hagen on cello (from the Lyle Lovett Band), Paul Pearcy on percussion and Rich Brotherton on guitar. Her recordings have received airplay throughout Europe as well as the U.S. and Australia. Some of her music can be heard on www.bonniebailiff.bandcamp.com.