BANDON - Join others for 90 minutes of creative painting on rocks from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW.
Those attending can bring their own small rock or choose from a selection of rocks hand-picked for participants. Paints, brushes and other rock design tools will be provided as well. There is no fee.
This exploratory workshop of creativity is easy and fun, according to organizers. Create mandalas, animals, abstracts a unique design. From simple single color to vibrant multi-colored elaborate works, the rock painter get to decide.
Local artist Vicki Affatati and assistant librarian Sara Michael will be there to help inspire or assist. For more information call the library at 541-347-3221.