BANDON - Planning for the 73rd annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is underway, promising a weekend full of activities, events and entertainment for the whole family Sept. 13, 14 and 15.
The Cranberry Festival celebrates local cranberry farming and is a lively introduction to the community and a time-honored tradition for residents.
This year's theme "Cranberry Carnival" invites a tent full of colorful and lively interpretations. No carnival is complete without a rides and a midway, which will be a new feature this year in the lot at the west end of Old Town and is suitable for all ages.
Cranberry cooks compete for a culinary crown in the Cranberry Kitchen food fair (formerly Queen of the Kitchen), while hungry festival goers dive into the Cranberry Eating Contest to win prizes. Farmers and artisans will offer their goods at the Cranberry Festival Arts & Crafts Vendor Marketplace and live music will be offered at the main stage and at the Old Town Marketplace throughout the weekend.
The 2019 Cranberry Court members present the annual Queen's Coronation ceremony, with prizes and scholarships awarded. This year, the coronation will be held on Thursday evening to allow the annual Cranberry Bowl football game to be played Friday night. One young lady will be crowned Bandon's Cranberry Queen. This year's court includes Bandon High School juniors Allie Hennick, Rylee Kreutzer, Samantha Marsh and Ashley Strain and Pacific High School junior Natalie Vincent.
Former Cranberry princess Kenzie Basey and Jami Gallagher Zunino are this year's Cranberry Court directors. Zunino is also chairwoman of the Royalty in Training program for princes and princesses ages 4-8.
Other weekend activities include the Blessing of the Harvest, VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale, Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market, Cranberry Festival Parade, Cranberry Equipment Expo, Treasure Chest raffle, poker run, Cranberry Street Dance with live music, Mystery Person reveal, VFW breakfast, corn hole tournament, Cruise-In Car Show, Lions Cranberry Run and disc golf tournament.
Organized by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, the festival is made possible by support from businesses and volunteers. Chamber President Anthony Zunino is once again chairman of the Cranberry Festival.
Vendors are needed for the Festival Arts & Crafts Vendor Marketplace. Vendor applications and more details and information about the festival are available at bandon.com/cranberry-festival. The Bandon Western World will publish its annual special Cranberry Festival section with features, photos and a detailed schedule, available in the Sept. 12 Western World and World newspapers.