Welcome to the 2019 Bandon Cranberry Festival! We hope you enjoy a fun-filled weekend of activities and events. The annual event celebrates everything cranberry, and the festival is in its 73rd year.
Bandon’s annual harvest festival started in 1947. The festival draws the largest attendance of any Bandon community event. And, 2018 was a record-setting year, with over 10,000 residents and visitors in town throughout the weekend.
This year's festival theme is "Cranberry Carnival" evoking carnival fun, rides and food. The festival promises entertainment for the whole family at the parade, Old Town Festival, Street Dance with live music and a midway of carnival rides.
Vendors offer their wares at the west end of Second Street, next to the midway. Food vendors are located at the east end. Stroll between the two and browse through Bandon's unique shops and restaurants on your way. Live music will be offered on the Main Stage all weekend.
This year, the Queen's Coronation will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Sprague Community Theater. Tickets are available at Freedom Graphics, the Visitor Center, from princesses or at the door.
The Cranberry Bowl football game vs. the Brookings-Harbor Bruins will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Tiger Field.
The Cranberry Kitchen food entries will be judged Friday afternoon with the crown awarded to the winner at halftime of Friday night's football game, along with the Mystery Person reveal.
Other activities include the Blessing of the Harvest, volleyball games and softball tournaments, concert at the Sprague Theater, Lions run/walk, pre-parade bike ride, disc golf tournament, cranberry eating contests, Cranberry Equipment Expo, annual quilt show, VFW bake sale, bazaar and breakfast, Cruise-In Car Show, and much more. This special section should answer any questions you may have about activities and events, but information can also be found at Bandon.com.
The Bandon Cranberry Festival is organized by the Bandon Chamber of Commerce with support from member businesses and festival sponsors. For information about all festival events, go to Bandon.com, visit the Bandon Chamber Visitor Center, 300 Second St. in Old Town Bandon, or call 541-347-9616.
Festival Chairman Anthony Zunino and Chamber volunteers put many hours into making the festival great. They hope you have a memorable time!