The annual VFW Ladies Auxiliary Craft Bazaar and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, at the VFW Hall on Bates Road off Highway 42S. Tables can be rented for $10 per day, with set-up Thursday at 4 p.m. Proceeds help fund scholarships for Bandon and Pacific high school students.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the VFW Hall, hosted by the Auxiliary. The breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy and pancakes. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under.