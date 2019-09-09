Buy a raffle ticket or three or even more! It’s your chance to win one or more of the prizes donated by Bandon’s generous local businesses.
Each year there are about 1,000 raffle tickets sold and around 100 donated prizes awarded, so the odds are great for a possible win.
The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on Second Street in Old Town, next to Cranberry Headquarters.
Proceeds support the Cranberry Festival. Raffle tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Need not be present to win. Unclaimed prize ticket numbers will be posted during the festival at Cranberry Headquarters and after the festival on the festival website (bandon.com/treasurechest/) and Facebook page (Bandon Cranberry Festival).
Prizes are held for 30 days at the Chamber Visitor Center and you must present your ticket to claim your prize. Tickets can be purchased at McKay’s Market, The Arcade Tavern and the Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market, and at Cranberry Headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 14, prior to the drawing.
For more information, call Treasure Chest chairwoman Lea Haga at 541-347-2389.