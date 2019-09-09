The Bandon Tigers will host the Brookings-Harbor Bruins for the 2019 Cranberry Bowl. The game begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Tiger Field on 11th Street SW.
The Tigers will also have a volleyball doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 13, in the Bandon High School gym before this year’s Cranberry Bowl. Schedule: 2:30 p.m., BHS vs. Pacific; 5:30 p.m., BHS vs. Union.
All BHS band alumni are invited to play at the Cranberry Bowl football game. Those interested are asked to bring their instrument and band director Dave Weston will have music for them.
Football coach Aaron Freitag is in his third year as the Tigers' varsity coach. The team attended a jamboree in Florence on Aug. 30, competing against Marshfield, Siuslaw and Pleasant Hill.
The Tigers had 32 players for the opening day — more than Bandon had at the end of the season last year — with several more expected.
“I’m excited,” Freitag said. “I’m shooting for 40.”
That number would enable the Tigers to have a strong JV squad, giving all the players game experience every week.
Plus, after being heavily reliant on sophomores and freshmen the past two years, Freitag is excited about the makeup of the group.
“This year, I feel like we have a varsity team,” he said. “I have a few sophomores and juniors who are starting to look like varsity players.”
Bandon also got a couple of transfers in from Pacific who will make a big impact.
The Tigers have the potential, if they keep their focus in the right place.
“Mentality is the biggest part of it,” quarterback Braydon Freitag said. “We have to have the will to win. The work ethic has to be there every practice — and the self-discipline.”
Bandon was set to host Glide on Sept. 6 for the season opener.
The Tigers fell to Class 3A Salem Academy 34-14 in the 2018 Cranberry Bowl. They beat Riddle 58-0 in the 2017 Cranberry Bowl. They beat Rogue River 28-6 in the 2016 Cranberry Bowl. The team toppled the Pemberton, B.C. Canada Grizzlies 60-12 in the 2015 Cranberry Bowl. In the 2014 Cranberry Bowl, the Tigers overwhelmed the Pemberton Grizzlies 48-0. In 2013, the Tigers fell to Oakland, in 2012, they lost to Riddle, and in 2011, they lost to Brookings-Harbor.
Mystery Person
The Cranberry Festival's 2019 Mystery Person will be introduced during the Queen's Coronation beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Sprague Theater. Tickets for the Coronation are available at Freedom Graphics, the Visitor Center and at the door. He or she will be unveiled at 8 p.m. during the Street Dance on Saturday night.
A $50 cash prize awaits the first person to correctly guess the identity of the 2019 Mystery Person. Last year's Mystery Person was Gary Gant. In 2017 it was Cathy Underdown, who works for the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. The 2016 Mystery Person was Brad Sinko, head cheesemaker for Face Rock Creamery. The year prior, it was Greg Drobot, president and owner of Face Rock Creamery. In the four years prior it was Anthony Zunino, Bill Reager, Dan Barnett and Harv Schubothe.
This year's Mystery Person will also be seen during the parade on Saturday morning, Sept. 14.
Forms and a box for contest guesses will be available at the coronation and at Cranberry Headquarters in Old Town during the day Saturday.