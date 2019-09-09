{{featured_button_text}}

The following streets will be closed during the 2019 Cranberry Festival:

Bandon Coffee Café parking lot

Closed noon Thursday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Bandon Chamber parking lot

Closed 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Alabama parking lot

Closed noon Thursday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Second Street, Old Town (from under each arch to Chicago Ave.)

Closed 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Baltimore Street, Old Town

Closed 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Second Street, Chicago to Alabama

Closed 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Chicago Street, Old Town

Closed 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15

Violators will be towed at owner’s expense

Authority: Chief of Police. BMC 12.12.020 BMC 12.24.050

