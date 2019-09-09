The following streets will be closed during the 2019 Cranberry Festival:
Bandon Coffee Café parking lot
Closed noon Thursday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Bandon Chamber parking lot
Closed 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Alabama parking lot
Closed noon Thursday, Sept. 12, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Second Street, Old Town (from under each arch to Chicago Ave.)
Closed 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Baltimore Street, Old Town
Closed 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Second Street, Chicago to Alabama
Closed 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Chicago Street, Old Town
Closed 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15
Violators will be towed at owner’s expense
Authority: Chief of Police. BMC 12.12.020 BMC 12.24.050