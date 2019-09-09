{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Cranberry Festival

Cranberry Festival princesses and others get ready for the cranberry eating contest.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

Thursday, Sept. 12

Cranberry Court Coronation

7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St SW. Tickets at Freedom Graphics, Visitor Center or at the door. 

Friday, Sept. 13

VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m. VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Road

Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town

Blessing of the Harvest

11 a.m., 2nd St & Ohio Ave NE

Cranberry Volleyball Game 

2:30 p.m. BHS vs. Pacific; 5:30 p.m. BHS vs. Union, Bandon High School, 550 9th St SW

Cranberry Bowl Football Game

7 p.m., BHS vs. Brookings/Harbor, Bandon High School, Tiger Field, 550 9th St SW. Cranberry Kitchen winner announced at halftime

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cranberry Ride

8 a.m., open group cycling event, meet at Face Rock Creamery parking lot for 12-mile ride led by South Coast Bicycles; Sarah: 360-471-0339

Cran-Slam Softball Tournament

9 a.m., co-ed, Bandon City Park, 11th St SW

VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Rd

Cranberry Festival Parade

10 a.m., viewing along Highway 101 through Old Town via 1st St. Formation flyover by Bandon Aero Club

Carnival Rides & Midway

All day, Old Town, gravel parking lot

Farmers and Artisans Market

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town Marketplace

Cranberry Equipment Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town; Cranberry farming, cultivating & harvesting equipment

Cranberry Festival Vendor Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town, next to carnival midway

Cranberry Festival Kids' Corner

10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St, Old Town, next to Masonic Temple

Cornhole Free Play

10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd St & Chicago, Old Town, all ages

Live Music, Main Stage

10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town

Cranberry Eating Contest

TBA, afternoon, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town

Cranberry Festival Treasure Chest Raffle

4 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town, next to Cranberry Headquarters; drawing for prizes donated by Bandon merchants

Cranberry Street Dance

6 p.m., live music by Aurora, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware; Mystery Person Reveal

Albanie Falletta Band

New Orleans Jazz & Blues, Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St SW, Tickets $20

Sunday, September 15

All-You-Can-Eat-Breakfast

8:30-11:30 a.m. VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Rd, $6 adults, $3 age 12 & under

Cran-Slam Softball Tournament

9 a.m., co-ed, Bandon City Park, 11th St SW

Carnival Rides & Midway

All day, Old Town, gravel parking lot

Disc Golf

10 a.m., Bandon City Park, 11th St SW. Pro, advanced & beginner divisions, $3 BYO discs & marker

Cruise-In Car Show

No pre-registration, all makes/models, $20 entry fee, awards, 50/50 drawings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town, Info: Leon, 541-290-3841.

Farmers and Artisans Market

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town Marketplace

Cranberry Festival Vendor Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town, next to carnival midway

Cranberry Festival Kids' Corner

10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St, Old Town, next to Masonic Temple

Cornhole Tournament

11:45 a.m. team play; 12:45 p.m. individual play, 12 & up, 2nd St & Chicago, Old Town

Bandon Lions Club Cranberry Run

1 p.m., Bandon City Park, 11th St SW, run/walk 1 mile, 5K, 10K. Sandy: 541-329-0120

Cranberry Eating Contests

TBA, afternoon, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town, 

More Activities

Bandon Quilters Guild Show

10 a.m-4 p.m., Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Odd Fellows Hall, Hwy 42S, $2 admission, includes a raffle ticket.

Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Sunday, walk-in art workshop and exhibit, 325 2nd St SE, Old Town

Boardwalk Art Show: Wings, Wind, Waves

Port of Bandon boardwalk, awards presentation 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, amphitheater

Bandon Crab Derby

Catch a tagged crab for a chance to win a prize. Grand Prize Derby winner drawing, noon, Sunday, Sept. 15, Tony’s Crab Shack

Museum Cranberry Festival Exhibits

10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Sept. 15, 270 Fillmore Ave SE, free admission Cranberry weekend

