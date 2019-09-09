Thursday, Sept. 12
Cranberry Court Coronation
7 p.m., Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St SW. Tickets at Freedom Graphics, Visitor Center or at the door.
Friday, Sept. 13
VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m. VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Road
Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market
10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town
Blessing of the Harvest
11 a.m., 2nd St & Ohio Ave NE
Cranberry Volleyball Game
2:30 p.m. BHS vs. Pacific; 5:30 p.m. BHS vs. Union, Bandon High School, 550 9th St SW
Cranberry Bowl Football Game
7 p.m., BHS vs. Brookings/Harbor, Bandon High School, Tiger Field, 550 9th St SW. Cranberry Kitchen winner announced at halftime
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cranberry Ride
8 a.m., open group cycling event, meet at Face Rock Creamery parking lot for 12-mile ride led by South Coast Bicycles; Sarah: 360-471-0339
Cran-Slam Softball Tournament
9 a.m., co-ed, Bandon City Park, 11th St SW
VFW Auxiliary Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale
9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Rd
Cranberry Festival Parade
10 a.m., viewing along Highway 101 through Old Town via 1st St. Formation flyover by Bandon Aero Club
Carnival Rides & Midway
All day, Old Town, gravel parking lot
Farmers and Artisans Market
10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town Marketplace
Cranberry Equipment Expo
10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town; Cranberry farming, cultivating & harvesting equipment
Cranberry Festival Vendor Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town, next to carnival midway
Cranberry Festival Kids' Corner
10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St, Old Town, next to Masonic Temple
Cornhole Free Play
10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2nd St & Chicago, Old Town, all ages
Live Music, Main Stage
10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town
Cranberry Eating Contest
TBA, afternoon, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town
Cranberry Festival Treasure Chest Raffle
You have free articles remaining.
4 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town, next to Cranberry Headquarters; drawing for prizes donated by Bandon merchants
Cranberry Street Dance
6 p.m., live music by Aurora, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware; Mystery Person Reveal
Albanie Falletta Band
New Orleans Jazz & Blues, Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St SW, Tickets $20
Sunday, September 15
All-You-Can-Eat-Breakfast
8:30-11:30 a.m. VFW Hall, Hwy 42S & Bates Rd, $6 adults, $3 age 12 & under
Cran-Slam Softball Tournament
9 a.m., co-ed, Bandon City Park, 11th St SW
Carnival Rides & Midway
All day, Old Town, gravel parking lot
Disc Golf
10 a.m., Bandon City Park, 11th St SW. Pro, advanced & beginner divisions, $3 BYO discs & marker
Cruise-In Car Show
No pre-registration, all makes/models, $20 entry fee, awards, 50/50 drawings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 2nd St, Old Town, Info: Leon, 541-290-3841.
Farmers and Artisans Market
10 a.m.-4 p.m., 250 1st St SW, Old Town Marketplace
Cranberry Festival Vendor Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Old Town, next to carnival midway
Cranberry Festival Kids' Corner
10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2nd St, Old Town, next to Masonic Temple
Cornhole Tournament
11:45 a.m. team play; 12:45 p.m. individual play, 12 & up, 2nd St & Chicago, Old Town
Bandon Lions Club Cranberry Run
1 p.m., Bandon City Park, 11th St SW, run/walk 1 mile, 5K, 10K. Sandy: 541-329-0120
Cranberry Eating Contests
TBA, afternoon, Main Stage, 2nd St & Delaware, Old Town,
More Activities
Bandon Quilters Guild Show
10 a.m-4 p.m., Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Odd Fellows Hall, Hwy 42S, $2 admission, includes a raffle ticket.
Washed Ashore, Art to Save the Sea
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday & Sunday, walk-in art workshop and exhibit, 325 2nd St SE, Old Town
Boardwalk Art Show: Wings, Wind, Waves
Port of Bandon boardwalk, awards presentation 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, amphitheater
Bandon Crab Derby
Catch a tagged crab for a chance to win a prize. Grand Prize Derby winner drawing, noon, Sunday, Sept. 15, Tony’s Crab Shack
Museum Cranberry Festival Exhibits
10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Sept. 15, 270 Fillmore Ave SE, free admission Cranberry weekend