The Cranberry Festival Shuttle will transport festival-goers via the red enclosed trolley from CCAT on Saturday.
The trolley starts at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Harbor Lights Middle School parking lot on Ninth Street and will run continuously to Old Town via Franklin Avenue, stop at 4th and Franklin (lots of street parking as well on Franklin) to Edison, 1st Street (with several passenger pickup spots) and returning to the parking lot.
There will be signage in the window to let you know it's the Parking Shuttle. Park and ride to Old Town to enjoy the Festival. If you decide to stay until the Street Dance is over, or past 6 p.m., it's not too far to actually walk back to your vehicle, or you can take the last shuttle up, and drive a bit closer when the crowds get a bit smaller.
Bandon’s regular trolley will be running as well on Cranberry Festival weekend for those who want a sightseeing trip along First Street to the South Jetty, through City Park, to Coquille Point, Beach Loop and more on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Both trolleys are free to ride.