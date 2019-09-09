BANDON — The 19th annual Quilts By The Sea quilt show will be presented during the Bandon Cranberry Festival, Sept. 13, 14, and 15. The show will be held at the Odd Fellows Hall, on Highway 42 South, two blocks east of U.S. Highway 101. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Bandon Quilt Guild members will have many quilted objects on display including clothing, purses or totes, bed quilts and wall hangings. Since the show last year, almost 100 donation quilts have been presented to various organizations in need such as CASA (a foster children’s care program), Women’s Pregnancy Resource Center and veterans programs.
Each year many baby quilts are made by participating members who are given a challenge fabric which must be used. Attendees of the quilt show are asked to vote for their favorite quilt. The baby quilts are then given to the MOMS Program. Last year, more than a dozen quilts were presented for babies who might not otherwise have had warm blankets.
The $2 admission fee also includes a chance to win a beautiful raffle quilt made by guild members. Additional chances are available at $1 for one ticket or eight tickets for $5. A boutique featuring items made by guild members and items used for quilting will also be available.
For more information, call Caroline Halfwassen at 541-347-2098.