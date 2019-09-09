Allison Hennick
Allison Hennick is a 17-year-old senior at Bandon High School. Allison lives with her parents Michael and Johauna Hennick.
At school, Allison enjoys participating in a variety of extracurricular activities, including basketball, softball, student government, leadership and National Honor Society.
In her spare time, you can find Allison involved in a number of outdoor hobbies like hiking, fishing, walking her dog, surfing at our local beaches, discovering new places and spending time with friends.
After she graduates, Allison plans on attending a university to pursue a master’s degree in Kinesiology, the study of body mechanics and movements and eventually begin her career as a Doctor of Physiatrics (Physical Therapy).
She aspires to one day continue her career at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital located in Memphis, Tenn. The St. Jude Foundation also happens to be her platform and is something that Allison is very passionate about, and has been volunteering for since she was 7 years old.
Allison is honored to be a part of the 2019 Cranberry Court, a timeless tradition for which she holds a great amount of respect. As a Cranberry Princess, she hopes to bring awareness to her platform, represent her town in a positive light and become a promising role model in her community.
Rylee Kreutzer
Rylee Kreutzer is a 17-year-old student at Bandon High School. Rylee lives with her father Steve Kreutzer and grandmother Carol Kreutzer. Rylee also lives with her house cat named Chester, who she views as another family member and possibly her favorite.
Some of her passions include spending her free time with her family, spending time with animals and going to the local beaches.
Rylee is very passionate about being on the 2019 Cranberry Court because every Kreutzer woman in her family has been a part of the court, and her great-aunt was the first Cranberry Queen crowned. Another reason she wants to be a part of the Cranberry Court is because she will be able to help more and spread more Awareness of Teen Suicide, which she has chosen to be her platform.
After Rylee graduates, she plans to go to college for child counseling, and eventually hopes to become a school counselor, as mental health is a very important topic to her as well as helping children know their worth and knowing when to reach out to others. She believes she can make mental health as important to others as it is to her during her reign. A favorite quote of Rylee’s is, “If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be” by Dr. Maya Angelou because it reminds her to be herself and to love herself.
Sami Marsh
Sami Marsh is a 17-year-old senior attending Bandon High School. Sami lives with her parents, Rick Marsh and Sara Kennady, and her younger sister Kaitlynn Marsh.
Sami wants to join Cranberry Court because she wants to take the opportunities she has in Bandon and to personally connect with her community. Her platform for Cranberry Court is the Bandon Community Youth Center and encouraging them to include more events for high school level youth. Sami thinks that the youth in our community should have more to do in this town, and her goal is to increase events held at the Youth Center, especially at the high school level
As a young girl, Sami was very timid, and began to come out of her shell when she joined the Bandon High School cheer team. After the realization of overcoming her fear, she wanted to take it a step further by joining Cranberry Court.
She wants to support her community because of all the wonderful things it has shown her. Sami believes that being on Cranberry Court will help her achieve the goals she set out for herself and show what she can do for this town.
After high school, Sami plans to go to college to get her bachelor's degree in business. After she graduates from college she plans to come back to Bandon to help her father run his new business in woodworking.
Ashley Strain
Ashley Strain is a 17-year-old senior at Bandon High School. Ashley is the daughter of Ben and Sara Strain, and the sister to Ben Jr, who is her biggest supporter.
In high school, she participates in sports, including basketball and golf. Academically, Ashley is a honor roll student and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Ashley has been involved in 4-H for the past eight years where she shows her swine and has won many ribbons. Some of her other activities include hunting, fishing, hiking, baking and riding horses. When not involved in those activities, she helps her family in any way she can, whether it be through working on the family ranch or housework.
After high school, Ashley plans on attending a university to major in accounting and minor in business to become a Certified Public Accountant.
Her platform for the Kids’ HOPE Center is shown in her volunteer work, and actively raising money. She is very excited for Cranberry Festival because it will help her with public speaking, earn scholarships for college, and raise awareness for the Kids’ HOPE Center.
For Ashley, being a Cranberry Princess is a prestigious honor to represent Bandon and gain knowledge to build confidence and communication skills.
Natalie Vincent
Natalie Vincent is a 17-year-old senior at Pacific High School. Natalie lives with her parents, Kerry and Ty Vincent, and her wonderful Shih Tzu, Chloe. Her older brother David is enrolled at Oregon State University, studying psychology. Her sister Brittney lives only minutes away, which has enabled Natalie to created a close bond with her brother-in-law, nephew and niece.
Natalie is a 4.0 student who is also involved in two varsity sports, National Honor Society, Associated Student Body and many other extra-curricular activities. Her favorite sport is basketball and she is very grateful for her amazing team and coaches. They have taught her to always work hard and persevere through hard times.
Natalie is being raised on a cranberry farm, near her grandparents who are retired cranberry farmers. She enjoys working and spending time with her 4-H pigs and caring for her small flock of chickens. Taking her dogs for walks on the beach and playing her saxophone are two of her favorite things to do.
After she graduates, Natalie plans to attend Oregon State University and study pre-med in hopes of becoming a Occupational Therapist. She hopes to return to Bandon after college to begin her career and start a family. Her platform is the 4-H program because it has impacted her life greatly since she has joined and she wants to help get more kids involved so they too can see how beneficial it is.
Natalie’s goals for being on the Cranberry Court are to get out of her comfort zone and improve her public speaking, but she is also very excited to be involved with the community in a new way!