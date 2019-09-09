BANDON — This year’s Cranberry Festival Parade theme is “Cranberry Carnival." The festive theme invites many interesting interpretations, from clowns, elaborate head dresses and make-up, masks, dragon floats, music, even jugglers, stilts and unicycles. Entries evoking Mardi Gras in New Orleans or a local carnival at a county or state fair are all appropriate. Parade participants are encouraged to get creative with their floats or costumes. The more color the better — add a few cranberries and have a blast — the possibilities are endless.
A formation flyover by members of the Bandon Aero Club will kick off the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, followed on the ground by the VFW Honor Guard. Floats, cranberry harvesting equipment, sporty classic cars and hot rods, the Shriners and their tiny cars, the Rotary train, a variety of tractors, the Coos County Mounted Sheriff's Posse, Miss Coos County, the BHS marching band and many more will be among those participating in the parade and celebrating Bandon's lengthy cranberry heritage.
The 2019 Mystery Person, parade grand marshals Dennis and Nora Thomason and this year's Cranberry Queen and her court, along with Royalty in Training court members also join in the parade.
The parade follows the standard route, starting at Ninth Street SW by the schools, down U.S. Highway 101, then through Old Town along First Street.
At the parade staging area on Ninth Street, entrants can check in and receive their order number. Last minute parade entries will be accepted the day of the parade, but they will not be eligible for an award. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and judging will be held from 8-10 a.m. Judges will award ribbons for first and second place in each of five divisions, along with special ribbons for best entry.
For a parade registration form or more information, visit www.bandon.com/cranberry-festival or call the Chamber of Commerce at 541-347-9616.