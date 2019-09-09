The Bandon Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a Cranberry Festival Disc Golf Tournament beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bandon City Park.
Sign-ups and practice begins at noon at the middle baseball diamond. The entrance fee is $3 and includes a logo disc marker. There will be 18 holes and three divisions, including beginning, advanced and professional; bring your own disc. Prizes will be awarded in all the divisions.
For more information, contact Donny Goddard at 541-290-4713 or 541-347-2808.