The Cranberry Cruise-In Car Show will be held in Old Town on Sunday, Sept. 15, along Second Street.
Advance registration is not necessary and all years, makes and models of cars and trucks can be entered. Registration fee is $20; register at Cranberry Headquarters in Old Town between 7:30 and 11 a.m. Cars will be on display until 4 p.m. There will be awards at 3:30 p.m. and 50/50 drawings.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cruise-In is sponsored by West Coast Game Park Safari.
For more information, call Leon at 541-290-3841 or email bigredcruiser61@gmail.com.