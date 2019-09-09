What would a carnival be without rides? This year's theme "Cranberry Carnival" will feature carnival rides and midway games from Rainier Amusements out of Portland.
The carnival midway will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, in the gravel parking lot next to the Festival Vendors at the west end of Second Street. Bandon Inn is sponsor of the carnival.
Ticket prices:
$.50 = 1 ticket
$50 = 120 tickets
$100 = 250 tickets
Rides take between 7-9 tickets
Wristbands = $20 each (includes 1 game)*
*wristbands are good for 1 person for 1 day only*
While the midway promises to provide hours of fun for both children and adults, it does take away from Old Town parking. To help ease that problem, free shuttles will be provided during the day by the Cranberry Express, Bandon's newest transit provider. Catch the shuttle from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Harbor Lights Middle School parking lot on Ninth Street SW, just west of Dairy Queen uptown. It will make various stops throughout the festival and you can hop on to get back to your car after enjoying the events in Old Town. In addition, the Bandon Trolley will be running throughout the weekend.
The proposed ride list includes (may not be exact): Hy-5 Ferris Wheel, Pirate Ship, Loop O’Plane, Tornado, Berry-Go-Round, Kid Coaster, Lady Bugs, Sky Fighter and Nemo Fishes.