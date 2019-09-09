BANDON – Winners will be announced for the 2018 Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show during Cranberry Festival at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the boardwalk amphitheater located on First Street in Old Town Bandon.
Prizes are awarded to artists in youth, adult and people’s choice categories.
The public call to artists invited submissions on the 2019 theme "Wings, Wind, Waves." The works reveal inventive depictions of birds, wind and water, along with unexpected media.
You have free articles remaining.
Works are displayed on the boardwalk railing and inside the picnic shelter on First Street in Old Town.
The waterfront backdrop delivers a picturesque scene for audiences as they stroll the Coquille River. Outdoor benches and the covered picnic shelter make it easy to enjoy the view, and the art, a little longer.
The 2019 show is presented by the Port of Bandon. Participation by students in Bandon schools, with guest artist Vicki Affatati, was supported by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Community Fund. For more information, contact port staff, 541-347-3206 or visit portofbandon.com