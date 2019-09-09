The annual Blessing of the Harvest will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association, the blessing is an age-old custom dating back to antiquity, the blessing will take place at the Freitag Cranberry Farm at Ohio Avenue and Second Street Northeast. Local clergy will offer blessings for the upcoming harvest of cranberries and for the farmers who depend on the cranberry harvest for their livelihoods.
One of the blessings will include the pouring of cranberry juice onto the ground near the bogs as a symbolic way of returning to the earth a portion of its produce, much as wine is returned to the ground at the opening of the grape harvest in California's Napa Valley.
The public is encouraged to attend as an act of solidarity.