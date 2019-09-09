{{featured_button_text}}
Cranberry Festival Parade 2018 - 2nd Place Bands/Music

Bandon High School Band in the 2018 Cranberry Festival Parade

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

BANDON — Bandon High School Band teacher Dave Weston is inviting anyone who graduated from BHS and participated in the band program to join the current band at the BHS Band Alumni Game at the Cranberry Bowl football game on Cranberry Festival weekend.

Music will be provided and some instruments will be available for use. Alumni are invited to play for the game, which will be played at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Tiger Field.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Those alumni interested in playing with the band need to show up at the BHS music room at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

For more information, contact Weston at 541-347-4413 or davew@bandon.k12.or.us.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0