BANDON - Over 30 gowns worn by Cranberry Festival royalty are on exhibit at the Bandon Historical Museum and will remain on display through the Cranberry Festival weekend. The Cranberry Festival court gown display is sponsored by Doug and Sharon Ward Moy.
The Bandon Historical Society Museum has year-round exhibits on the history of cranberry growing and the Cranberry Festival.
The special exhibit was put together by Donna Mason, Cathy Phillips, Cathy Cowan and Nancy Murphy. Summer student employee Elli Schulz also worked actively on the display. The museum’s student employee program is sponsored by Joseph Bain Insurance.
Schulz will be a junior at Bandon High this school year.
“We hate to see Elli go back to school,” said museum director Gayle Nix.
Schulz’ jobs have ranged from pruning shrubs to assembling booklets and refreshing displays.
“She has done an especially good job of revising, typing, and mounting display captions. And she is so nice to have around,” said Nix.
The museum has been hiring students in the summer for five years.
Admission to the museum will be free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Cranberry Festival courtesy of the Moys. Cranberry Sunday will be the last of the Free Summer Sundays sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock.
Bandon’s history museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue. Hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. After the Cranberry Festival, the museum will return to its regular schedule of being open Monday through Saturday.