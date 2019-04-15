BANDON - Learn more about the ongoing work of the Coquille Watershed Association during a free talk at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
A representative from the Coquille Watershed Assn. will focus specifically on projects they are working on in the Bandon area including those undertaken in partnership with ranchers in the lower Coquille Valley, gorse control in partnership with the Gorse Action Group, and their budding education program with the students in local communities.
Those interested in the preservation and restoration of the area's land and waters should be sure to attend. The Coquille Watershed Assn. was one of the many participants of the library's Big Fish Vision in 2018 giving an impressive overview of their history, mission and work.
The Coquille Watershed Assn. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community driven organization. Their mission is to work collaboratively with landowners to develop and implement voluntary watershed restoration, enhancement, and engagement activities that promote healthy and resilient ecosystems and economies in the Coquille watershed and aim for every project to holistically improve habitats, working lands and water quality.