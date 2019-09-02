COQUILLE - For 25 years, the Coquille Watershed Association has been restoring habitats and working lands and supporting local jobs and businesses in the Coquille watershed.
The CWA is dedicated to the idea that a healthy watershed promotes a stable natural resource based economy, improves fish and wildlife populations and contributes to the overall quality of life in the Coquille watershed.
The CWA is a nonprofit, non-regulatory organization and works on a voluntary basis with landowners and community members to implement restoration, monitoring and education projects throughout the watershed.
The CWA will host a 25th Anniversary Gala from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Coquille Community Center, 105 N Birch St, Coquille, to thank partners and to celebrate a quarter century of watershed enhancement in the Coquille.
One hundred percent of proceeds will go to support the CWA's development of community supported programming that contributes to a heathier watershed.
Lastly, the event will have something for everyone: great food (From The Loft in Bandon) and beverages, excellent music (Sly & Friends), and high quality auction items. Plus it is a great opportunity to learn more about the organization. There will also be a kid’s corner and kids under 8 are admitted free.
The event will also include a take home gift of a commemorative pint glass and pen. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the office at 390 N. Central Blvd, Coquille - 541-396-2541, or online at www.coquillewatershed.org/25th. Those attending are asked to purchase tickets at least a week in advance.