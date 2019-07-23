MYRTLE POINT — The Coos County Fair & Rodeo Board's theme for this year's July 23-27 event is "American Pride, County Wide."
The 2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo includes grand marshals: Ted and Rhonda Fisher, queen: Haley Snelgrove, and princess: Bella Cagely.
This year's entertainment includes Adam the Great, magic rockstar. The Main Stage musical entertainment will include, on Wednesday: Border Patrol and Parmalee, Thursday: Billy Lund & Whiskey Weekend, and Tracy Byrd, and returning Friday and Saturday: Billy Lund & Whiskey Weekend.
The rodeo will be held both Friday and Saturday nights and is included in the price of admission.
Kids up to 5 will be admitted free and single day admission prices are as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday, ages 6-17: $4; adults, seniors and military: $8; Wednesday only seniors admitted for $4. On Thursday kids ages 6-17 get in for $2; adults, $10; seniors and military, $8. Friday kids admission is $4; adults and seniors, $10; military admitted for $5. Saturday prices are: $4 for kids, and $10 for all adults.
For additional information, visit the fair's website at http://www.cooscountyfair.com.