BANDON - "Why DIY? - American Self-Sufficiency" is the topic of friendly discussion at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Everyone is welcome.
Are people as self-sufficient as we can be? As they should be? What are the pleasures and pitfalls of "doing it yourself"? This conversation with Jennifer Burns Bright investigates why people strive to be makers and doers in a world that provides more conveniences than ever before.
How might the “new industrial revolution” of tinkerers and crafters affect American schools and workplaces? How do maker spaces or skills courses foster greater engagement and involvement? What could be left behind when self-sufficiency in a community is increased?
All DIY interests are welcome: The audience can focus on foraging, permaculture, prepping, woodworking, or other DIY experiences. Through shared stories, attendees will seek to understand more deeply this aspect of American life.
The Conversation Project of Oregon Humanities facilitates group conversation around multiple subjects throughout Oregon. This event is sponsored by the Bandon Library. Join this conversation and let the library know future subjects that may be of interest.