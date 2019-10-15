SIXES — The Curry County Cultural Coalition announces another free public Contra Dance from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Sixes Grange Hall. There will be live music all evening and all the dances will be taught and called.
This is the last in a series of four free family dances funded by the Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust. The South Coast Folk Society will bring back The Outstanding Open Band, with over a dozen talented musicians all from the South Coast. Paul Poresky, a skilled caller with many years of experience, will teach, and then call all the dances. No partners needed. Side of the Tide Morris Dances will also provide entertainment during the break.
Doors open at 6:45, and refreshments will be served. For information, call Poresky at 541-404-8367 or Jo Reiber at 541-348-2174.
The South Coast Folk Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, dedicated to the preservation, study, teaching, enjoyment, and continuing evolution of traditional and historical dance, music and song.