BANDON - Angel Ocasio's Comedy for Kids of All Ages comes to town for a free performance at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Sprague Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
This is a funny, wacky show of magic tricks, juggling, music, high energy audience participation and more. Ocasio has everybody laughing from young to old as he takes his comedy show throughout Oregon and Washington this summer.
Ocasio is a top physical comedian and clown who performs and teaches comedy and clowning skills throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as internationally in Canada, Bermuda, Malaysia, China and Mexico. He also produces, directs, writes, performs and emcees for variety, vaudeville and USO style shows.
Ocasio has entertained the audiences for such top performers as Willie Nelson, James Taylor, John Mayer and Pink Martini.
"This is an opportunity you don't want to miss," said organizers. "Bring the kids, teens, the grandparents, your friends. It's free and laughter is a powerful medicine!"
This event is sponsored by the Bandon Public Library.