COOS BAY — The nuns are back and they’re headed to Vegas.
The Liberty Theatre Restoration Committee along with Three Rivers Casino and Resort announce the upcoming restoration fundraiser, musical-comedy event “Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue” under the direction of Stiles Gunn.
The show features the same five nuns from the 2016 production of "Nunsense," also directed by Gunn, who said after four years it is very rare to have the same cast members but it made his job easier by the actor’s commitment to their characters and dedication to the theater.
“The characters came back to them,” Gunn said, a current Portland resident traveling to the South Coast on the weekend. “They learned all the music with Aymée Pedder, I spent three full weekends, 6-8 hour day rehearsals with choreography and blocking.”
The actresses behind the habits Aymée Pedder as Sister Mary Leo, Shirley Kintner as Sister Mary Hubert, Marcia Marchant as Sister Mary Regina-Mother Superior, Tammy Foxworthy as Sister Robert Anne and Josie Reid as Sister Mary Annette, also known as Sister Amnesia and her puppet. The sign was fabricated by Dino Coolen.
“With the five of them they are all very dedicated, they are all doing this for the theater's restoration, so they all know how important it is to make it a good show,” Gunn said.
The show’s expenses are covered thanks to a generous donation from the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians in the form of a 100% sponsorship.
All proceeds from ticket sales will be used for Phase 5, which focuses on stage lighting and sound improvements for attendees with hearing aids. It’s part of the theater’s multi-phase restoration project.
It’s a comedy-musical event with fun chaos, hilarious duets, audience participation and nuns in a place they shouldn’t be: “Sin City.”
The show runs Thursday, Feb. 20, through Sun. March 1.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Get your tickets now by visiting thelibertytheatre.org.