BANDON – Those who love to sing as well as those who enjoy listening are sure to enjoy “Some Enchanted Evening – A Broadway Singalong Show,” show at 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. in Bandon.
The first Bandon Playhouse production in two years, the show brings musical theater favorites to the stage. Enjoy memorable show tunes from 20th century classics, including "South Pacific," and "The Sound of Music," plus newer hit productions such as "Wicked" and "Matilda the Musical" along with lesser-known but still wonderful Broadway songs. The words to all of the songs will be projected on a screen and the audience can sing along or just enjoy listening to the cast.
The interactive musical variety show is led by a 22-member community cast of youth and adults. Cast members include Masters of Ceremonies Mike Dempsey and Cathy Underdown; Youth: Hallie Minkler, Nena Minkler, Maddie Pahls, Marley Petrey, Olwyn Reed; Adults: Penny Allen, Bonnie Baliff, Linda Baldwin, Kailynn Blackard, John Fink, Annie Giardinelli, Sally Jurkowski, Dylan Levrets, Lachlan Miller, Merle Morrigan, Amy Moss Strong, Autumn Moss Strong, Bobbi Neason, Daniel Undell and Gareth Williams.
Admission is $10 for all ages. Tickets are available at the door, in advance at Bandon Mercantile Company, 541-347-4341, or by emailing ticket requests to thebandonplayhouse@gmail.com. For more information about Bandon Playhouse, visit the website at www.bandonplayhouse.org or "like" their Facebook page.