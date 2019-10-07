BANDON — “Where were you in ’62?” is the key question for an event at the Bandon Historical Society Museum.
Anyone who was on the West Coast has a story to share about the 1962 Columbus Day storm. Those who weren’t will have a chance to learn about the worst windstorm to hit the West Coast in recorded history at a museum program Saturday, Oct. 12.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. and admission is free courtesy of Five J Cranberry Farms.
Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn will lead the program. She photographed and reported on the 1962 storm as a reporter for the Western World.
Officially named Typhoon Freda, “The storm outranks all other natural disasters in the state in terms of destruction and cost,” according to the Oregon Encyclopedia. A wind gust of 145 miles-per-hour was recorded at Cape Blanco before the wind gauge blew away.
Audience members will be invited to share their stories.
“I’ll bet there are some good photographs of storm damage out there,” said volunteer Jim Proehl. “Maybe people will use this as an occasion to dig out some old photos.”
“We want people to remember that this program is on the real Columbus Day, Saturday, Oct. 12, not the Monday holiday,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix.
Bandon’s museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.