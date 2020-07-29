BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to attend an open house for the annual Community Collage Show from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at the gallery.
Award ribbons will be placed next to artwork, along with comments from juror Jane Schmaltz.
A new members’ exhibit of works titled "Woodn't it be Nice," can also be viewed. Art works will be composed of a creative variety of wood and related images along that theme.
Social distancing and masks are required. A limit of 10 guests will be allowed at a time, and "grab and go snacks" will be provided. Visitors will be able to wait their entry turn under the gallery verandas.
Gallery hours will return to seven days a week, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Find the gallery on its website: artbytheseagallery.com or on Facebook to keep up to date on the latest art happenings, classes and exhibits.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., in Old Town Bandon.
