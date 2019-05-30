BANDON - CoastWatch Findings will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
CoastWatch, a citizen monitoring program, engages Oregonians in stewardship of their shoreline. The program offers education about shoreline ecology and natural history along with opportunities to contribute data to a variety of citizen science projects. Volunteers adopt mile-long segments of Oregon's coast, observing and reporting natural changes and human-induced impacts. Go to OregonShores.org and the CoastWatch Overview for more information.
Fawn Custer of Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition will share photos and her knowledge of organisms volunteers have found on local beaches. She will also explain several CoastWatch volunteer opportunities including:
- Monitor sea and shorebird nests for Audubon
- Beached bird surveys for University of Washington
- Monitor stranded mammals on the beach for Oregon State University and Marine Mammal Stranding Organization
- Help with NOAA marine debris surveys.
Those who have ever considered wanting to be a part of monitoring coastal habitat and inhabitants, or who simply want to learn more about the coastline will want to attend this presentation. Custer is a knowledgeable and enthusiastic representative.
Weather permitting, she will also lead a guided beach walk after the presentation.