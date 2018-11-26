BANDON - The annual Coastal Harvest Christmas Craft Faire will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8, at Coastal Harvest's new location, 1120 Fillmore, at the corner of 11th Street SE and Rosa Road, behind Bandon Supply.
The Christmas Craft Faire will feature vendors offering many handcrafted gifts. A food court will also be available offering soups, homemade baked goods and beverages. Proceeds from the event will allow Coastal Harvest to continue providing meals.
A donation of a nonperishable food item will allow visitors to enter a drawing for a gift basket donated by the Craft Faire's vendors. Admission is free.
Coastal Harvest of Bandon provides participants a hand up, not just a hand out.
Since its inception over a decade ago, Coastal Harvest has become a local gleaning group comprising seven board members and a handful of volunteers.
Aside from weekly shopping for approximately 40 families (90 percent of whom are homebound), Coastal Harvest graciously accepts fresh fruits and vegetables from the Port Orford Rotary, as well as soups, bread and baked goods from local retailers. These donations allow the group to continue providing weekly commodities to those who are in need.
The small Coastal Harvest group works together to organize fundraisers such as yard sales, flea markets and bake sales.
Donations from private sources are gladly accepted, as well as donations from the local community such as food items, McKays receipts, CRV cans and bottles, gently used household items and cash. Donation receipts are available upon request.
Donated items may be dropped off at Coastal Harvest's warehouse any Wednesday between 9 and 10 a.m. or by calling 541-329-9726.