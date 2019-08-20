BANDON - Visitors to Bandon’s History Museum will have a chance to see some classic cars during the museum’s first-ever Car Klatch Sunday, Aug. 25. The cars will roll into the museum’s parking lot mid-morning and roll out some time after lunch.
Museum board member Rick Hinojosa is the event organizer.
“We know a Model A group is coming and another group with classic Ford’s from other eras. We invite anyone with a classic car to bring it and rub elbows with other car enthusiasts. This is our trial run for what we hope will become a regular event,” said Hinojosa.
“This is a chance to bring something fun to our parking lot on a day when people can go to the museum for free,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “It’s not a program with a speaker or an exhibit with specific hours but an informal way to see the work of people who are preserving pieces of history by collecting classic cars.”
Bandon’s museum is open every day in the summer and Sunday admission is free courtesy of First Interstate Bank and Best Western Inn at Face Rock.
“If our parking lot is filled with classic cars, there is a lot of street-side parking near the museum and lots of public parking near the Face Rock Creamery and the trolley stop,” said Nix.
A special exhibit of Cranberry Festival gowns will be on display Sunday and stay through the Cranberry Festival weekend.
The museum is open daily in the summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue.