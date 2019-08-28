BANDON Local beach artist Denny Dyke of Circles in the Sand will be closing out his summer season with two last sand labyrinths over the Labor Day weekend.
“I’m closing out the summer season September 1-2. It's bitter sweet, but the tides are going south for the winter, so it’s kind of flat through September,” Dyke said.
According to Dyke, since May he and his crew have drawn 39 days, and had over 12,000 people visit his labyrinths this summer.
For five years now Dyke has been a full time labyrinth artist, amazing the locals and visitors with ornate swirling paths on Bandon beaches.
“I originally started drawing for my own meditation work,” Dyke said. “I found this to be a really calming tool.”
Dyke often sets a theme to his beach labyrinths and the overarching theme of this summer season was love.
You have free articles remaining.
“Our intention for this entire season was to focus on love, and we’re spreading a lot of it. We’re getting the community together and letting them know that it’s normal for us to support each other. It’s real rewarding what I’m doing, and ‘m looking forward to what’s coming,” Dyke said.
One of the truly impressive things about Dyke’s art is it’s all done in the moment. He and his draw team do not sketch out their path beforehand, they simply start drawing in the sand.
“I just go out in the middle and draw the first spiral, and then start deciding where I want the other artists to put in detail design, and sort of create the path as I go,” Dyke said.
Dyke does do a number of impromptu draws during his off-season when the weather is nice. He posts information about those on his Facebook page and website.
The final Circles in the Sand labyrinths of the summer will be held at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, and 9 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2. Drawing begins an hour prior. The labyrinths are located on the beach below the Face Rock viewpoint off Beach Loop Drive in Bandon.