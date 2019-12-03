BANDON — Another Christmas celebration is set for Old Town Bandon Saturday, Dec. 14, with the grand finale, Bandon’s Christmas Lights Parade, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The parade will proceed down Second Street in Old Town in the opposite direction of the normal traffic flow and return on First Street.
The afternoon kicks off at 3 p.m. with a Nog Walk/Cider Stroll through Old Town. Many merchants will be providing cider, eggnog, wine and other refreshments along with many bargains for Christmas shoppers.
Glasses for the Nog Walk will be available at the Cobbler's Bench from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Pick up a ballot to vote for the best Christmas lights, decorations and/or window display as part of the Greater Bandon Association’s Holiday Spirit Challenge.
To register for the parade and for more information on the parade and other events call the Greater Bandon Association at 541-551-1663.