BANDON — All are welcome to enjoy an evening of the Christmas gospel told in music performed by the Nightlight Band, to be held from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Seabird Chapel Church of God, 880 Seabird Drive in Bandon.
This celebration of Christmas is a free concert, appropriate for the whole family. An optional gift offering will be collected to supply gift cards for teens in foster care, in partnership with Every Child Coos County.
For more information, call 541-347-3731.