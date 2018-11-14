PORT ORFORD - Colorful and unusual gift items handmade in Guatemala will be available at the ESA Community Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Port Orford Community Building, 1320 Oregon St.
Sales of these items benefit Adopt-a-Village in Guatemala, a charitable organization based in Oregon which aids impoverished Mayan families of northwest Guatemala. The Rotary Club of Port Orford is sponsoring the sale of these knock-your-socks-off items to fund raise for this worthy cause.
The educational charity, Adopt-a-Village in Guatemala, directs two quality sustainable schools situated on a 2,000 rain forest campus, administers an educational farm, provides teaching aid to outlying villages and manages multi-village agricultural training programs.
The founder and leader of Adopt-a-Village, Frances Dixon, is a Rotarian of 25 years. Working in Guatemala during and after the country’s civil war, her aim has been to provide practical solutions to the major challenges that face this region, which is far removed from large population areas, schools and job opportunities. Impoverished indigenous children are prepared for a better future with educational programs that emphasize leadership and self-efficacy. Special efforts are made to ensure that women and girls who historically have been excluded from educational opportunities benefit from the programs.
All gift items are hand-made from Guatemala and include a large selection of hand-beaded Christmas decorations, purses and bags of all shapes and sizes, children’s gifts, elegant jewelry — beaded earrings, bracelets and necklaces — backstrap woven hangings, and wooden carved Mayan masks.
For more information, call Port Orford Rotary member Jo Rieber at 541-348-2174. To learn more about Adopt-a-Village in Guatemala, visit www.adoptavillage.com.