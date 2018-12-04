Christmas at the Hughes House

CAPE BLANCO - Holiday splendor will be presented at the 30th annual Christmas opening of the historic Hughes House near Port Orford.
On Dec. 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27 visitors will be treated to a special viewing of the Victorian farmhouse built by Irish Catholic pioneers Patrick and Jane Hughes. The 3,000 square foot, 11-room ranch home, constructed of old-growth Port Orford cedar, will be decorated by various community organizations. The theme this year is "The Sounds of Christmas." The house was constructed in 1898 during the Victorian era (1837 to 1901). The matriarch Jane Hughes lived there until she died in 1923.
Cookies, baked treats and hot-spiced cider will be available. Entry is free, but donations are welcome. Open hours to view the decorations are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Hughes House is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located on Cape Blanco Road, which meets U.S. Highway 101 about four miles north of Port Orford, between mile posts 296 and 297.