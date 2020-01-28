{{featured_button_text}}
Chair yoga offered at Bandon Senior Center

Chair Yoga is now offered at the Bandon Senior Center.

 Contributed photo

BANDON — Chair Yoga is now being offered at the Bandon Senior Activities Center three days a week.

Instructor Yaz Kane gears this restorative class to people dealing with injuries, or who need easy stretching exercises to improve muscle strength and regain joint flexibililty.

The one-hour sessions start at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and at 10:45 a.m. on Fridays. Classes are open to all ages and abilities, and operate on a donation basis. Come for any or all sessions each week.

Yoga mats are available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, call 206-883-2273.

The Senior Center is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.

