BANDON — Chair Yoga is now being offered at the Bandon Senior Activities Center three days a week.
Instructor Yaz Kane gears this restorative class to people dealing with injuries, or who need easy stretching exercises to improve muscle strength and regain joint flexibililty.
The one-hour sessions start at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and at 10:45 a.m. on Fridays. Classes are open to all ages and abilities, and operate on a donation basis. Come for any or all sessions each week.
Yoga mats are available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, call 206-883-2273.
The Senior Center is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.