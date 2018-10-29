BANDON - Veterans Day will be celebrated a day early at the Bandon Historical Society Museum this year. A special Veterans Day Military Exhibit will be at the Bandon museum from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, The day will feature special indoor and outdoor exhibits of military collections.
Admission will be free all day, courtesy of Edgewaters restaurant and Ocean Spray, Bandon. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Colonel Jonathon Park, MD, will give a talk at 11 a.m. about “Medics in Afghanistan.”
In addition to the museum’s permanent military collection, additional museum material will be put on display and private military collections will be on exhibit. Replica and restored military vehicles will be in the parking lot.
Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day to celebrate the end of World War I. Because this year marks the 100-year anniversary of the end of that war, the museum is giving extra emphasis to World War I stories and memorabilia.
Museum board member Rick Hinojosa is the organizer of the Veterans Day event and is the museum’s specialist on military collections.
Working in collaboration with the Bandon Veterans Memorial Committee, the museum is building an information base and a photo collection to record the service of area veterans.
“If you served in the military and consider Bandon to be part of your life story, we would like to add you to our records,” said Hinojosa. “And we would like families to record the service of Bandon veterans who have passed on.”
The Bandon Historical Society Museum is located at the corner of Fillmore Avenue and U.S. Highway 101. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.