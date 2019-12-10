LANGLOIS — The Langlois Public Library is holding a Caroling Party from 7-8 p.m., Friday, Dec 20, inside the library, 48234 Oregon Coast Highway, Langlois.
Cookies and hot mulled cider will be served, and caroling song sheets will be provided. Kim and Kevin Paulson of Simple Harmonies will lead the singing.
"Come a-caroling with friends and neighbors, or just come to enjoy the Christmas music," said an organizer.
For more information, call the Langlois Public Library, 541-348-2066.