BANDON - The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks created using all sorts of patterns, shapes and colors. The show runs October, November and December. An opening reception will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, in the hospital lobby.
Delivery of art will start at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2. Bring ready-to-hang art plus paperwork to the cafeteria area at Southern Coos Hospital, 900 11th St. SE, or make alternative arrangements with show organizers. The pick-up date will be from 2-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
An entry fee is not required. Donations are welcome to help support continuing shows. Make checks payable to Southern Coos Hospital Foundation.
Some thoughts: Using surface designs, tile patterns, geometric shapes in wonderfully contrasting colors, artists may possibly look to Gustav Klimt, William Morris or some of the Op Art artists of the 1960s for inspiration. Dots, circles, squares, triangles, stripes, letters and numbers are all fair game.
Artists may enter 1-3 pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, or futuristic. All works must be framed, wired and ready to hang on the wall. List name, address, email, title and price (if the piece is for sale). The hospital does not charge a commission fee on sold paintings, but will accept a donation of a percentage of any purchased artwork.
Remember that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity or a political soapbox.
The costs of producing and hanging this show are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities, including patients and families, visitors, staff and the public.
Questions? Contact the show organizers: Ava Richey: yarnfarm@frontier.com 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman: studioblue@mycomspan.com 541-347-9888. For more information about the current or upcoming shows, visit southerncoos.org/art/.