BANDON - “Looking Up!” is the theme of the upcoming SCHHC art show that is set to run July through September. Works can be scenes from a bug’s eye view, your eyes, or your mind’s eye. Think treetops, day or night sky views, cloud scenes, mountain tops, outer space, or other ideas you dream up that relate to the theme.
All are welcome to submit 1-3 pieces of artwork relevant to the theme no matter age or skill level. Ready to hang art and submission forms can be dropped off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the hospital cafeteria. A reception for the art will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, in the hospital lobby. This is always a good time to chat with some of the artists and purchase artwork.
Those interested in submitting artwork for the show can download the call to artists and submission form from southerncoos.org/art or contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.