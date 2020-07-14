BANDON — Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio announces a call to artists for its annual collage exhibition, to be held in August.
Accepted media: two-dimensional collage art and collage assemblage accepted. Each piece must be wired and ready to hang on the wall; no sawtooth.
Size limit: 2-D collage maximum size accepted is 16 inches by 20 inches, either vertical or horizontal, framed or unframed.
Entry fees: The non-refundable fees to exhibit are: $10 for the first piece and $5 each for the second and third piece. All art must be for sale and priced. (The gallery commission on sales will be 25%).
Prizes: 1st prize $50, 2nd prize $25, 3rd prize $15, plus honorable mention ribbon awards. Judge for the show is Jane Schmaltz. A People’s Choice Award will be decided by public ballot, the winner to receive a one-month exhibition as featured artist at Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio during 2021.
Art delivery: Sunday, July 26, and Monday, July 27, between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Deliver up to three pieces of art, together with completed entry form and appropriate fees to Art by the Sea Gallery & Studio, 145 Fillmore Avenue SE, Bandon, OR 97411. Attach a biography (if available), which will be included in the collage show binder.
A reception date for this show will be determined. Check the gallery's website at artbytheseagallery.com of call 541-347-5355 for additional information and to download the application.
