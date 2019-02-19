BANDON - Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the public to submit works of photography for the “Eye and the Lens” community exhibit, which will be judged by Russ Hepworth.
Awards will be given out to the respective winners at the opening reception, set from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at the gallery, 145 Fillmore Ave. SE.
Application for submissions may be picked up at the gallery or found on the website at artbytheseagallery.com.
Entries must be dropped off by March 3 or 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Application fees are $10 for the first entry and $5 each for the second and third. Refer to the full application for further details.