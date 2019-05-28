BANDON — Bullards Beach State Park continues its summer programs for 2019. The programs run from 7-8 p.m. through Aug. 31, Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the exception of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, who will play in the amphitheater from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays starting June 12. All programs are held in either the amphitheater or the meeting yurt and are free and open to the public.
Carpooling or parking at the east side picnic area and walking into the campground is encouraged to avoid parking issues and traffic congestion. Allow enough time if walking in.
Bullards also has a top-notch Junior Ranger program that runs from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer. On Saturdays, the Junior Rangers take part in a bicycle parade. They have a chance to decorate their bikes and learn bike safety before the parade, then they ride throughout the park. All children are welcome.
This week's programs:
Tuesday, May 28: "Shipwreck Stories, Tales of the Treacherous Bandon Bar" with Jim Proehl, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Submerge yourself in the stories of shipwrecks that have occurred throughout Bandon’s history.
Wednesday, May 29: "Hosting at Oregon State Parks" with Jack Edwards, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Hosting for Oregon State Parks, how to get started, what to expect and the wide variety of positions throughout the park system. Hear from current hosts about their experiences over the years.
Thursday, May 30: "Lighthouses of the Oregon Coast" with Bob Dennison, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. A video tour through Lighthouses along the rugged Oregon Coast, along with host experiences from different lighthouses.
Friday, May 31: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist Family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Saturday, June 1: "Owls of the Oregon Coast" with Jennifer Bauer, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Reveal the mysterious behaviors and habits of the Oregon Coast owls and the vital role they play in our ecosystem.
Tuesday, June 4: "Birds of Bandon" with Harv Schubothe, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn about the many birds that can be seen in and around Bandon and why the Bandon area attracts so many birds.
Wednesday, June 5: "Coastal Wildlife" with Bill Binnewies 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come learn about seals, sea lions and the great whales that are commonly seen along the Oregon Coast. It’s a whale of a time.
Thursday, June 6: "Cycling the Oregon Coast" with Andrew Anelli, 7 p.m., amphitheater. An evening chat about all things bicycle. Catch wind of the best routes, rides and cycling opportunities for your riding style and experience level.