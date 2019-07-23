BANDON — Bullards Beach State Park continues its summer programs for 2019. The programs run from 7-8 p.m. through Aug. 31, Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the exception of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, who will play in the amphitheater from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays. All programs are held in either the amphitheater or the meeting yurt and are free and open to the public.
Carpooling or parking at the east side picnic area and walking into the campground is encouraged to avoid parking issues and traffic congestion. Allow enough time if walking in.
Bullards also has a top-notch Junior Ranger program that runs from 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays throughout the summer. On Saturdays, the Junior Rangers take part in a bicycle parade. They have a chance to decorate their bikes and learn bike safety before the parade, then they ride throughout the park. All children are welcome.
Upcoming programs:
Tuesday, May 28: "Shipwreck Stories, Tales of the Treacherous Bandon Bar" with Jim Proehl, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Submerge yourself in the stories of shipwrecks that have occurred throughout Bandon’s history.
Wednesday, May 29: "Hosting at Oregon State Parks" with Jack Edwards, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Hosting for Oregon State Parks, how to get started, what to expect and the wide variety of positions throughout the park system. Hear from current hosts about their experiences over the years.
Thursday, May 30: "Lighthouses of the Oregon Coast" with Bob Dennison, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. A video tour through Lighthouses along the rugged Oregon Coast, along with host experiences from different lighthouses.
Friday, May 31: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Saturday, June 1: "Owls of the Oregon Coast" with Jennifer Bauer, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Reveal the mysterious behaviors and habits of the Oregon Coast owls and the vital role they play in our ecosystem.
Tuesday, June 4: "Birds of Bandon" with Harv Schubothe, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn about the many birds that can be seen in and around Bandon and why the Bandon area attracts so many birds.
Wednesday, June 5: "Coastal Wildlife" with Bill Binnewies 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come learn about seals, sea lions and the great whales that are commonly seen along the Oregon Coast. It’s a whale of a time.
Thursday, June 6: "Cycling the Oregon Coast" with Andrew Anelli, 7 p.m., amphitheater. An evening chat about all things bicycle. Catch wind of the best routes, rides and cycling opportunities for your riding style and experience level.
Friday, June 7: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger Talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet our own Interpretive Park Ranger, Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance your park experience.
Saturday, June 8: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger Talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet our own Interpretive Park Ranger, Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance your park experience.
Tuesday, June 11: "Coquille River Communities" with Steve Greif, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn about small communities that were established in the pioneer era of the late 1800s on the Coquille River, from Bullards Beach State Park to Myrtle Point.
Wednesday, June 12: Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, 6-7:30 p.m., amphitheater. Old time music and fiddling with audience participation. It is fun for the whole family.
Thursday, June 13: "Bandon Cranberry Farming" with Don Klost, ,7 p.m., meeting yurt. A glimpse at cranberry farming along the Oregon Coast and what it takes to be a successful cranberry grower.
Friday, June 14: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet Interpretive Park Ranger Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance your park experience.
Saturday, June 15: "Cape Blanco Lighthouse, Hughes House and Lifeboat Station" with the Cape Blanco Heritage Society, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Discover how each of these historical sites preserve the rich stories from the past and provide memorable experiences for visitors today.
Tuesday, June 18: "A Trip to Bandon, About 100 years Ago" with Jim Proehl, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Imagine you wanted to travel to Bandon 100 years ago. How would you get there? Where would you stay? Would you need shots? These questions and others will be answered in the program.
Wednesday, June 19: "Tsunami Disaster Preparedness" with Mike Murphy, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn how to prepare for a tsunami and other disasters. What’s in your bug-out bag?
Thursday, June 20: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Friday, June 21: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet Interpretive Park Ranger Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance your park experience.
Saturday, June 22: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger Talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet Interpretive Park Ranger Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance your park experience.
Tuesday, June 25: "U.S. Coast Guard" representatives from USCG Station Sector North Bend, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Meet local Coast Guard personnel and hear how they support their missions and accomplish a variety of duties as they stand watch over the dynamic and sometimes dangerous coast.
Wednesday, June 26: Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, 6-7:30 p.m., amphitheater. Old time music and fiddling with audience participation. It is fun for the whole family.
Thursday, June 27: "Bandon Cranberry Farming" with Don Klost, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. A glimpse at cranberry farming along the Oregon Coast and what it takes to be a successful cranberry grower.
Friday, June 28: Bullards Beach Interpretive Park Ranger Talk, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Come meet Interpretive Park Ranger Patrick Newhall. He will speak on a wide variety of natural and cultural topics to enhance visitors' park experience.
Saturday, June 29: "Lost but Found, Safe and Sound" with Jeanette Sinclair, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Meet rescue dogs and their handlers. Learn what goes into a search and rescue, and how to be found safe and sound (No dogs allowed, please.)
Tuesday, July 2: "Oregon Coast Historic Railway" with Dick Jamsguard, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn how the historic railway shaped the regions history and the importance of preserving local railroad and logging equipment.
Wednesday, July 3: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Thursday, July 4: No show tonight. Enjoy the holiday with family and friends. Check out all of the activities our area has to offer. Have fun and be safe.
Friday, July 5: "Owls of the Oregon Coast" with Jennifer Bauer, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Reveal the mysterious behaviors and habits of the Oregon Coast Owls and the vital role they play in our ecosystem.
Saturday, July 6: "Mushrooms and Other Fungi of the Southern Oregon Coast," with Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Discover the many bizarre, sometimes delicious fungi that thrive in our rich, dense forests.
Tuesday, July 9: "Tribes of Oregon, Past and Present" with Brenda Brainard, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. As an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw, Brainard will provide a historical glimpse of Native life in Western Oregon, the impacts of western migration and contemporary Tribal life.
Wednesday, July 10: The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, 6-7:30 p.m., amphitheater. Old time music and fiddling with audience participation. It is fun for the whole family.
Thursday, July 11: "Bandon Cranberry Farming" with Don Klost, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. A glimpse at cranberry farming along the Oregon Coast and what it takes to be a successful cranberry grower.
Friday, July 12: "Symbiosis" with Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Join us to learn about the many strange and unique ways organisms adapt to work together and against each other to survive, from microscopic fungi that farm algae to freeloading barnacles hitching a ride on a humpback whale.
Saturday, July 13: "Birds of the Southern Oregon Coast" with Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. From old growth forest dwellers to coastal hunters, join us to learn about the many different birds you can see in and around Bullards Beach State Park.
Tuesday, July 16: "Coquille River Communities" with Steve Greif, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Tonight‘s program is about small communities that were established in the pioneer era of the late 1800s on the Coquille River, from Bullards Beach State Park to Myrtle Point.
Wednesday, July 17: "Tsunami Disaster Preparedness" with Mike Murphy 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn how to prepare for a tsunami and other disasters. What’s in your bug-out bag?
Thursday, July 18: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist Family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Friday, July 19: "Coquille Indian Cultural History" with Kassandra Rippee, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Journey through the rich history and heritage of the Coquille Indian Tribe.
Saturday, July 20: "Lost but Found, Safe and Sound" with Jeanette Sinclair, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Meet rescue dogs and their handlers. Learn what goes into a search and rescue, and how you can be found safe and sound. (No dogs allowed, please.)
Tuesday, July 23: "Birds of Bandon" with Harv Schubothe, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Learn about the many birds that can be seen in and around Bandon and why the Bandon area attracts so many birds.
Wednesday, July 24: Oregon Old Time Fiddlers, 6-7:30 p.m., amphitheater. Old time music and fiddling with audience participation. It is fun for the whole family.
Thursday, July 25: "U.S. Coast Guard" with representatives of USCG Sector North Bend, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Meet local Coast Guard personnel and hear how they support their missions and accomplish a variety of duties as they stand watch over the dynamic and sometimes dangerous Coast.
Friday, July 26: "Western Snowy Plover" with Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Join us to learn about the life and habits of the only shorebird in Oregon that nests on the beach.
Saturday, July 27: "Mushrooms & Other Fungi of the Southern Oregon Coast" with Patrick Newhall, amphitheater. Discover the many bizarre, sometimes delicious fungi that thrive in local rich, dense forests.
Tuesday, July 30: "U.S. Coast Guard," with representatives of USCG Sector North Bend, 7 p.m., meeting yurt. Meet local Coast Guard personnel and hear how they support their missions and accomplish a variety of duties as they stand watch over the dynamic and sometimes dangerous coast.
Wednesday, July 31: "Tales of the Cemetery" with Jim Proehl, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Did you know there is a cemetery hidden in Bullards Beach? Find out who is buried there and hear the story of how Bullards Beach became a state park. This program includes a short walk to the cemetery.
Thursday, Aug. 1: "Bandon Beach Treasures" with the Andrist family, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Uncover the rocks, fossils and petrified wood found on our beaches and learn how to identify them.
Friday, Aug. 2: "Birds of the Southern Oregon Coast" with Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. From old growth forest dwellers to coastal hunters, learn about the many different birds that can be seen in and around Bullards Beach State Park.
Saturday, Aug. 3: "Symbiosis" Patrick Newhall, 7 p.m., amphitheater. Learn about the many strange and unique ways organisms adapt to work together and against each other to survive, from microscopic fungi that farm algae to freeloading barnacles hitching a ride on a humpback whale.