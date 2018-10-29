BANDON - Brenda Brainard, director of native studies in Eugene, returns to Bandon this month for three event-filled days.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, Brainard will engage the audience with her unique style, presenting "Indigenous Foods of the Americas." Learn about the foods and contributions of the Native Americans and how they influenced early survival in America. Brainard will also discuss the events surrounding the first Thanksgiving.
This event is free and open to everyone, including students. Attendees are asked to arrive early to be seated by 2 p.m.
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16, and also on Sunday, Nov. 18, Brainard will teach a one-day workshop called "Bandon Rocks" which includes weaving cedar around a sliced geode. The weave is similar to a basket weave and it is truly beautiful, Brainard said. All materials will be provided by Brainard, including the geode and the cedar she has harvested and prepared for weaving.
Register in advance with Assistant Librarian Sara Michael at the Bandon Public Library by calling 541-347-3221. Space is limited. There is a material cost of $40 but no fee for the class.
"We look forward to seeing you for the library’s final educational events of 2018," Michael said. "We appreciate the great participation from our patrons and the community in all of the events this year. It is true, libraries transform."