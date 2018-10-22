BANDON - Booster Club Gold Rush Dessert Auction attendees on Saturday night at The Barn enjoyed a generous and tasty spread of smoked pulled pork and smoked chicken and creamy smoked macaroni and cheese from Wilson's Market and Deli, plus side salads made by Booster Club member Amanda Smith before diving in to bid on the 13 deliciously decadent desserts donated by local businesses and individuals.
The desserts were auctioned off for at least $200 up to $600 each. Auction packages benefiting specific sports teams were sold for as much as $1,500. Along with several silent auction items, a balloon pop and live music by country artist Morgan Alexander, the dressy affair successfully raised thousands for the Bandon Booster Club.
President Briana Hutchens thanked everyone for their support and encouraged people to get involved with the Booster Club, which gave back more than $15,000 in the 2017-18 school year to Bandon High School, Harbor Lights Middle School and Ocean Crest Elementary. The club also annually co-sponsors a $2,000 scholarship to a BHS graduating senior, among other activities during the school year. The Booster Club meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. This month's meeting will be held at Billy Smoothboar's Restaurant.